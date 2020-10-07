Hy-Vee expands free COVID-19 testing

0 shares Share

Hy-Vee, Inc. has expanded COVID-19 testing to more than 150 Hy-Vee pharmacy locations, including six in Sioux Falls.

The testing was first rolled out in August to 11 Hy-Vee pharmacy locations, including one in Sioux Falls. Each pharmacy location can accommodate up to 12 patients per hour.

The tests are free and are administered via a Hy-Vee pharmacy drive-thru testing process. Individuals do not have to have COVID-19 symptoms to be tested, but they must register online here to receive a test voucher number, testing site and appointment time. The COVID-19 tests are being coordinated by eTrueNorth.

Children ages three and up can now also get tested at the Hy-Vee pharmacy testing sites when registered and accompanied by a parent or guardian.

During registration, each patient will need to provide requested information in order to receive a test voucher number, testing site location and appointment time. The patient will then arrive at the specified test site pharmacy drive-thru with either a printed voucher number or show the voucher number on their phone before given a test kit. The Hy-Vee pharmacy employee will provide the test kit, provide instructions on how to self-administer the test and supervise the administration of the test. The patient will then drop off their completed kit in a collection bin.

The entire test process takes about five minutes. From there, the Hy-Vee pharmacy collects all tests, which are shipped to a lab via the United Parcel Service. Results will then be sent to the patient by email in three to five business days.