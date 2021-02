0 shares Share

Feb. 23, 2021

Hy-Vee pharmacies in Sioux Falls have hundreds of COVID-19 vaccines that need to be used in the coming days.

The Pfizer vaccines need to be shot in arms within five days, spokesperson Christina Gayman said.

The doses are available to the following groups:

People 65 and older.

Law enforcement.

Correctional officers.

High-risk patients: dialysis, post-transplant and active cancer.

High-risk residents in congregate settings, licensed independent living facilities and licensed group homes.

Appointments are available as early as Tuesday morning at all Hy-Vee locations in Sioux Falls. To book a slot, click here.