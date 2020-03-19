Hy-Vee to install temporary protective windows, bans reusable bags

0 shares Share

March 19, 2020

Starting March 20, customers will no longer be able to bring reusable bags to Hy-Vee in an effort to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The grocer is banning the bags until further notice because it is hard to monitor their cleanliness and know the sanitization procedures customers are taking at home to keep the bags clean, it said in a statement.

Customers also will start seeing temporary window panels installed at checkouts to help provide an additional layer of protection for employees and customers.

Over the next few days, these panels will be installed at the checkout, where customers and employees are in the closest contact.

“The spread of this virus is asking us all to take extraordinary measures and change the way we live our lives,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, CEO and president. “We are continuing to adapt at Hy-Vee so that we can serve our customers and keep everyone in our stores as safe and healthy as possible.”