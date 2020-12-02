Hy-Vee plans Dollar Fresh in Harrisburg

0 shares Share

Dec. 2, 2020

Hy-Vee Inc. is bringing its smaller scale Dollar Fresh concept to South Dakota.

The Iowa grocer submitted an application to the city of Harrisburg for off-sale liquor sales at 201 E. Willow St., which currently is a 3-acre vacant lot.

Hy-Vee first opened Dollar Fresh stores in 2018.

Earlier this year, it announced six former Shopko stores in Iowa would reopen under the Dollar Fresh brand.

“Dollar Fresh locations are designed to offer customers in smaller communities a fresh, new product selection at low prices,” the company said at that time. “Customers will find a full selection of grocery items, a bakery section with a full range of fresh-baked items, a dollar section, a Wall of Value, ready-to-eat meal offerings and other services.”

The stores appear to combine elements of grocery stores and dollar stores. Some also include fuel pumps.

“As we continue to innovate, we’re taking a look at the needs of our rural communities,” Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman of the board, CEO and president, said in announcing the Iowa stores in January.

“At our Dollar Fresh stores, our customers will be greeted with helpful smiles that deliver a great customer experience while also encountering a wide selection of quality products at low prices.”

A spokesperson for Hy-Vee confirmed the grocer plans to build a Dollar Fresh in Harrisburg and said more information about the store will be available early next year.

The property is already zoned for commercial use and has utilities. The liquor license application will go before the Harrisburg City Council at its Dec. 15 meeting.