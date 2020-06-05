Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends event makes changes this year

0 shares Share

The annual Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends event won’t include sports camps for kids this year but will include some big names in a virtual event.

Following guidelines from the CDC and Sanford Health related to COVID-19, the Legends for Kids board of directors decided on the following structure for this year’s event:

Virtual banquet, live and silent auctions – Thursday, Aug. 6, 7 p.m.

Available for the first time via Facebook Live, the banquet will include visits from special guests and celebrity athletes, including Philadelphia Eagles Carson Wentz and Dallas Goedert and three-time Stanley Cup champion Matt Cullen. The event also will include a live auction and a silent auction, which will open one week before the banquet.

Legends golf event – Friday, Aug. 7, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This event will take place as planned, spread throughout four local courses: Bakker Crossing, Willow Run, Brandon Valley and Rocky Run. The Legends program will adhere to the multiple safety measures already in place at each golf course.

The football camp and free sports clinics will not take place this year. Those generally provide learning opportunities for student-athletes to be inspired by celebrity athletes who reflect Legends goals of quality, integrity and character.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2019, the Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends events set a new profit record, with $255,000 raised for local youth sports organizations. Total donations from 2019 pushed the amount raised since 2005 to $2.35 million.

Legends is continuing its scholarship program in 2020. The Legends for Kids Scholarship is a $5,000 award given to 10 outstanding graduating seniors who have demonstrated exceptional character and leadership in athletics, school and community involvement. The scholarship program was created by Hy-Vee, Sanford, First Premier and other sponsors to be used for post-secondary education.