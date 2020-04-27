Hy-Vee talks supply chain, Aisles Online, in-store changes and more

0 shares Share

Hy-Vee’s Aisles Online business in the Sioux Falls area has quadrupled since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More slots are opening up, though, as well as more delivery options.

That’s one of several changes at the grocer, which today announced all store and distribution center employees throughout its eight-state region are now required to wear masks or other facial coverings while at work.

Hy-Vee provided masks to all employees over the past several weeks. Effective today, wearing a mask or other facial covering inside Hy-Vee stores is mandatory for employees to help protect both employees and customers. Customers are strongly encouraged to wear them.

Popular merchandise is starting to return, too, although there still could be shortages.

SiouxFalls.Business talked with senior vice president of communications Tina Potthoff about what the past several weeks have been like for the Iowa-based grocery chain.