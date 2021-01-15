Hy-Vee to add COVID-19 rapid antibody testing

Jan. 15, 2021

Sioux Falls Hy-Vee locations will be among hundreds companywide that will start offering rapid COVID-19 antibody testing on Monday.

Patients will receive results in as few as 15 minutes.

They must register ahead of time here and select “antibody test” to schedule a testing time and location. Tests will be administered inside the Hy-Vee pharmacy.

The test costs $25 and may be purchased with any form of payment, including a health savings account or flexible spending account. Patients will pay for their test when they arrive at the pharmacy. The test uses a finger stick to collect a small blood sample and will be administered by a trained Hy-Vee pharmacy team member. Results will be sent to the patient via email that same day.

An antibody test can show whether a patient was infected with the COVID-19 virus in the past. Antibodies are proteins a person’s body makes to fight infections. The rapid antibody test will help assess if patients have antibodies to the virus that causes COVID-19.

The rapid antibody test does not show if a patient has a current infection because it can take one to three weeks after infection to make antibodies.

Testing dates and times vary by location. Children 6 or older can be tested with the rapid antibody test when registered and accompanied by a parent or guardian. All patients are required to wear a mask during the testing process.

Hy-Vee also continues to offer free COVID-19 lab testing at more than 180 pharmacy locations, with results available in three to five business days, along with rapid antigen testing through an outside, drive-thru process at 59 locations.