Impressive home on more than an acre is minutes from Sioux Falls

May 4, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by Amy Stockberger Real Estate.

You’ll be amazed by all that’s included in this thoughtfully designed, upgraded home just minutes southeast of Sioux Falls.

Located at 27095 Prairie View Ave. northeast of Harrisburg, this four-bedroom, four-bath home easily converts to five bedrooms and sits on more than an acre near Spring Creek Golf Course.

“There are not many opportunities to own this much house on this much land, and there will be even fewer in the years ahead, especially the closer you get to south and east Sioux Falls,” listing agent Amy Stockberger said.

“If you like having plenty of room for indoor and outdoor living complete with a home that’s totally ready for you to move right in, you need to take a look at this.”

The jaw-dropping open design in this two-story home will draw you in throughout the main level.

The kitchen features tons of custom cabinetry and counter space, with extras like tiled backsplash, a coveted pantry and a large island that opens to a roomy dining room.

“You will love the layout of this home,” Stockberger said.

“From the dining room, French doors lead to a bright and airy all-season room that will become a place you love to unwind.”

A lovely living room sits off the welcoming grand foyer, with wood floors and a gas fireplace. Tons of windows draw in natural light.

“While the upgrades definitely give an upscale feel, this also is just a very comfortable setting,” Stockberger added.

“Plus you can add in an upgraded bathroom, and a bonus room on the main level would make a sizable office or work as an additional bedroom.”

The upstairs master suite is a standout, with a private sitting area, gas fireplace, double vanity, tile walk-in shower, heated floors and an enormous walk-in closet.

“These features rank it among the absolute most amenity-filled master suites in the market,” Stockberger said. “Nothing was overlooked here, and it’s all yours to enjoy.”

Two more spacious bedrooms and an additional remodeled bathroom complete the upper level.

An expansive, newly updated lower level offers even more to love.

“There’s so much fun to be had here,” Stockberger said. “You’ve got a fabulous family room with multizone surround sound, a game and bar area plus a big bonus room.”

There’s also room to add an additional legal bedroom downstairs.

“And the property itself is fantastic,” Stockberger added. “The fenced-in patio is pre-wired for a hot tub, and the gorgeous landscaped yard includes an invisible fence.”

Geothermal heating and cooling, an oversized heated three-stall garage with hot and cold water and a large detached fourth-stall garage complete this home that’s filled with extras.

“No expense was spared here,” Stockberger said. “And the location itself is fantastic. You can be in Sioux Falls within minutes, but you’ll also love the quick trip from home for a round at Spring Creek Golf Course or a hike at Good Earth State Park. It’s ideal for someone who loves some wide-open space with all the convenience of city living.”

This Executive Home is listed for $575,000. For information and to schedule a showing, contact Amy Stockberger at amy@amystockberger.com or 605-731-9597. Virtual showings are available!

