In-demand new luxury vehicles lead to lots of certified pre-owned opportunities

This paid piece is sponsored by Luxury Auto Mall.

The 2021 Cadillac Escalades keep arriving at Luxury Auto Mall – but they don’t last long.

“We’re seeing them regularly; but, for instance we only have one on the floor right now,” general manager Mike Chaplin said. “So we don’t always have them to show. There’s very high demand.”

The new Escalade has been redesigned for 2021 and “it’s totally different now,” Chaplin continued. “The fit and finish is a night and day difference, and it’s filled with new technology. Even the seats look different – they’re far from a basic leather. It’s just a very good upgrade and we’re happy with it.”

So are drivers, who even are coming from out of state, because Luxury Auto Mall is able to deliver them the new Escalade.

“Manufacturers base your share on how last year’s models have sold,” Chaplin said. “People like their Escalades here, and we’ve always sold a lot, so that’s why we’re able to connect you with the new 2021. If you’re looking for one, we suggest you at least inquire so we can begin to work with you on it. You can still order your own and build it the way you want, and we’re looking at reasonable wait times. They are running at a rapid pace.”

The big increase in new Cadillac sales means good news for other buyers: Luxury Auto Mall now has a great selection of certified pre-owned vehicles.

“Most buyers who come in for a new Escalade are trading in a 2017, 2018 or 2019,” Chaplin said. “So we’re building up our options for those who are looking for a very good quality pre-owned vehicle, both in the Escalade and the five-passenger mid-size XT5.”

Drivers typically move into an Escalade from another large SUV when they want to step into a more premier luxury vehicle, he said. Or they move up from a mid-size luxury vehicle for the extra room.

“They like the space – especially the cargo space for hockey bags, dogs, trips to the lake,” Chaplin said. “So not only do you get an extremely nice vehicle that’s been thoroughly inspected, but as a certified pre-owned vehicle, you’re now receiving an additional year of bumper-to-bumper coverage with unlimited miles after your original warrant expires.”

BMW and Mercedes also offer that same level of coverage for their certified pre-owned vehicles, he said.

“Every manufacturer in our building is now doing the same support on certified pre-owned vehicles,” Chaplin said. “You always get the manufacturers’ warranty, and all of these have four-year, 50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranties. So now you get an extra year, bringing it to five years, and you can drive unlimited miles.”

For awhile this year, certified pre-owned inventory was limited; but it’s improved greatly to end the year.

“In BMW, for instance, when we couldn’t get as many new vehicles from the factory we couldn’t sell as many. So now that they’ve ramped up we’ve been able to trade people out of their vehicles, so we’ve got a good selection of X5s, X7s and some X3s.”

And if you’re looking for a fun new BMW, the 4 series has arrived with a new design for 2021.

“It’s a sleek-looking coupe,” Chaplin said. “The new design is a dynamic one – both sporty and stylish, with all their state-of-the art technology.”

Mercedes is starting to ramp up as well.

“We’re getting better,” Chaplin said. “We’ve seen more in November, but we’re still limited in some areas. We anticipate that’s going to be improving in the weeks ahead. And Mercedes always offers exceptional lease deals to end the year – that’s the case this year as well.”

Stop in, give back

There are multiple ways to make a difference while supporting Luxury Auto Mall to end 2020. The dealership donates a portion of its earnings each quarter to a different nonprofit, and for the fourth quarter it’s the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra.

“The arts have been especially hard hit this year, so we’re glad to support an organization that contributes so much to the culture of our city,” Chaplin said.

Luxury Auto Mall also is collecting gifts until Dec. 7 for patients and their families who are staying at Sanford Children’s Hospital.

“Having children in the hospital can be very hard, especially during the holidays and with COVID precautions. This is one wonderful way to uplift spirits of both parents and children, and we’re honored to deliver for them each year,” Chaplin said.

Drop your donations by placing them inside the Mercedes-Benz convertible “sleigh” located in the Mercedes-Benz showroom. Luxury Auto team members will deliver them on Dec. 7.

To see items on the Sanford Children’s wish list, click here.

Ready to start the search for your next vehicle? Stop in to Luxury Auto Mall or click here to begin browsing online.