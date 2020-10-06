Inca owners to open Latin grocery

0 shares Share

Oct. 6, 2020

The owners of Inca Mexican Restaurant are expanding into grocery sales.

Mi Pueblo Mexican Market is expected to open Friday in the same retail center as the restaurant at 2310 W. 41st St. It will be on the south side of the building.

“It’s a good location for a Mexican market,” said Oscar Cadena, who owns Inca with his wife, Angelina.

The market will carry “all Latin products — Central America: Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador; Mexican, of course.”

Mi Pueblo will sell Inca Salsa and take-and-bake items from the restaurant such as enchiladas and burritos, Cadena said.

In addition to canned goods and other typical groceries, the market will sell fresh produce and sweet breads and will include a dairy case with products such as cheese and sour cream. It also will do wire transfers.

Mi Pueblo has applied for a license to sell packaged beer and wine. Eventually, it might sell meat.

“We’re going step by step,” Cadena said. “We don’t have to do the whole thing in one day.”

The market will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“We try to give the best quality products and best service like the restaurant too,” Cadena said.