‘Incredible’ stretch of weather makes perfect time for another round of golf

Oct. 7, 2020 This paid piece is sponsored by GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness.

Typically, Bakker Crossing’s “Monster Day” weekend marks the last big event of the year at the GreatLIFE course.

Held in early October, “we’ve played it in snow, in rain, with 30 mile an hour wind, at 40 degrees out,” general manager Jason Crisp said of the event, which took place last weekend.

“I don’t ever remember the week after Monster Day being this nice. Yesterday and today, every tee time was booked at Bakker Crossing. And it’s going to be almost 86 on Friday, which is incredible.”

While Bakker Crossing has barely any openings left, a quick trip to Central Valley in Hartford or Rocky Run in Dell Rapids should give GreatLIFE members a chance to take advantage of the unseasonably warm weather in the days ahead.

“For the foreseeable future, we plan on and hope to be busy,” Crisp added.

“This has been an incredible season. Golf nationwide is basically up 10 percent in the U.S., and every course and pro I talked to says it’s incredible how many people are playing and there’s been a resurgence in the game. A lot of people are working at home and can work their own hours and it doesn’t matter what day of the week. If it’s over 60 degrees, we are pretty much full.”

He also reminds players who have won credit at the pro shops through GreatLIFE leagues or tournaments that they have until Oct. 31 to spend it.

“All the shops still have a good amount of inventory left. We should be all stocked up on necessities – balls, tees, gloves and a good amount of apparel and head ware and winter gear, rain gear, even some clubs left as well,” he said. “We have lots of items to buy.”

There are two public events left at GreatLIFE courses – the Fall Final at Bakker Crossing on Oct. 17, which is full, and the new Frosty Scramble at Willow Run on Oct. 18, which hopefully won’t live up to its name. To register for the four-person scramble, call the Willow Run pro shop at 605-335-5900.

“We’re just enjoying the nice weather and happy we get to play golf this late in the season, and the courses are looking really good,” Crisp said.