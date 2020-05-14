0 shares Share

Integrated health therapist in Sheldon, Iowa

JOB SUMMARY

The Integrated Health Therapist (IHT) serves patients as an integral member of a Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH) or Primary Care Clinic (PCC) and is dedicated to helping patients get well and stay well within an inter-professional environment. The IHT is an important resource for patients and team members for issues related to mental and behavioral health, chemical health, and psychosocial aspects of health and disease, and lifestyle management to support optimal patient functioning. The IHT has a solid understanding of human behavior; will be familiar with legal issues, ethical issues, insurance regulations and protocols for proper referral or application for various programs related to behavioral health. The incumbent must also be knowledgeable in medical care and emergency services and typical operations of ambulatory care centers. Must be comfortable providing coverage across all potential age populations and patients with co-morbid medical conditions. Commitment to an inter-professional environment and recognition of a bio-psychosocial conceptualization of patient health concerns is necessary. Must also possess skills that promote excellence in communication, flexibility, team-based care and decision making.

The IHT conducts behavioral health services in a primary care clinic setting by providing diagnostic assessment, onsite crisis assessment and intervention, determining need for ongoing care according to level of clinical ability, medical and psychosocial complexity. The IHT is competent in multiple counseling modalities (ranging from very brief to long-term), making appropriate referrals, and providing educational services across the continuum of care. The IHT follows up with referrals to specialty care and ensures those patients are receiving appropriate behavioral health management. Serves as the primary team consultant to promote understanding of the relationship between health and psychological/behavioral factors and promote this understanding to patients, families, other team members and the community. Takes active leadership in universal health screening for behavioral and chemical health conditions that negatively impact overall health and wellness and works collaboratively with other team members to ensure quality delivery of care. Provides education and training to staff regarding management of behavioral emergency situations and current behavioral health information and how this interacts with overall health. Delivers empirically validated, short-term behavioral health care services (assessment, consultation, diagnosis, and treatment) to ambulatory primary care patients via both traditional face-to-face visits and innovative care delivery models such as telehealth when necessary. Works closely with other PCMH or PCC team members to address psychosocial and cultural elements of health and disease pertinent to the patient’s ability to manage their acute and chronic conditions and appreciate other factors that influence health care (developmental, economic, familial, religious, etc.) and wellness. Assists the team in effectively managing populations of patients, tracking costs and quality associated with innovative integrated care models, and implementing the highest standards of behavioral health care. Systemically evaluates the quality and effectiveness of behavioral health care and actively participates in quality improvement activities. Documents in a responsible, accountable and ethical manner to promote safe, reliable patient centered care. Participates in a population health management approach to health care by thinking broadly and innovatively and leveraging multiple resources to assist with direct care of patients with both medical and co-morbid behavioral conditions.

Credentialing through the Allied Health Staff of the organization where you will be working will be required.

About Sanford Health:

At Sanford Health, we are dedicated to the work of health and healing.

Every day, we show that commitment by delivering the highest quality of care to the communities we serve.

We are leaders in health care and strive to provide patients across the region with convenient access to expert medical care, leading-edge technologies and world-class facilities.

In addition to strong clinical care, we also are committed to research, education and community growth.

We engage in medical research to not only discover innovative ways to provide care but also to find cures for common diseases.

We continuously seek new ways to achieve our vision of improving the human condition here in your community, across the region and around the world.

The entire team at Sanford Health recognizes the value of healthy families and communities.

We continue to gain momentum and expand our reach. Together, we can make a positive difference now and in the future.

