Internship leads to full-time opportunity for Sioux Falls native

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Jan. 5, 2020

This week’s Up-and-Comer is Gavin DeHaai, a sales associate for business insurance at Marsh & McLennan Agency.

Name: Gavin DeHaai

Age: 23

Hometown: Sioux Falls

What keeps you in Sioux Falls?

I do truly believe that Sioux Falls is a city of opportunity that you can build a career on — so many different employment opportunities for new young professionals. Love the South Dakota traditional values and outdoor activities as well.

How did you get connected to your industry?

I found a great internship with MMA/Howalt-McDowell — interned for two years — before getting hired full time as a sales associate. Kira Kimball, CIO, told me about these amazing people and team, and I knew I couldn’t miss this opportunity.

Describe Marsh & McLennan in three words.

Passionate. Resourceful. Winners.

What’s your favorite way to give back to your community?

Mentorship for sure. I had amazing mentors in my life, and I love to meet with high schoolers or starting college age to help figure out what they are passionate about and help chase their dreams.

What’s one business you’d like to see in Sioux Falls that isn’t here now?

A Tesla dealership.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

Same place no doubt. What my day to day looks like might change but always trying to impact the corporate insurance industry to help businesses with their insurance needs. I always want to be someone who doesn’t settle where they currently are but being loyal to this individual company.