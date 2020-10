0 shares Share

Oct. 1, 2020 This paid event piece is sponsored by the Sioux Falls Fall Faith Series.

A former award-winning legal editor of the Chicago Tribune turned bestselling author will share his conversion to Christianity at the upcoming Sioux Falls Fall Faith Series.

Lee Strobel will headline the event on Oct. 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

For the last 25 years, Strobel has shared his faith journey through a series of books and as a professional speaker. His signature title, The Case for Christ, details his conversion to Christianity and was made into a movie.

“His ministry is all about proof for the gospel,” said Joel Dykstra, a co-organizer of the series. “He was a committed atheist who set out to investigate the truth claims of the Gospel, in particular the crucifixion and resurrection, and through a thorough and aggressive investigation was surprised to find himself convinced by the evidence that the Gospel is true.”

Tickets are $30 per person and also available as a table of eight. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets or tables. While there is not a virtual live viewing option, the event will be recorded and available afterward online.

Strobel also will speak to students the day before at Oak Hills Baptist in a hybrid virtual and in-person event scheduled to begin at 7 pm on Wednesday, October 14.

“He has really has a way with young people and getting into a dialogue with them,” Dykstra said. “It’s a tremendous message.”

The Fall Faith Series is in the final year of a three-year series, created as a partnership between the Sioux Falls Prayer Breakfast, Cru City, Volunteers of America and the South Dakota Prayer Coalition.