Investment property for sale at busy intersection

April 29, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by Ryan Tysdal, Van Buskirk Cos.

An ideal opportunity for an investor or owner-user, the Golden West retail center at the intersection of 49th Street and Western Avenue is for sale.

The 14,010-square-foot retail center has seven tenant suites ranging from 1,125 square feet to 3,000 square feet.

“The westernmost two spaces in the building could logically be combined for a 6,000-square-foot tenant,” according to Ryan Tysdal of Van Buskirk Cos., who has the property listed for sale.

“This could really be a logical purchase for a 6,000-square-foot tenant who wants to own their own building.”

The property is located on the southwest corner 49th and Western, with a combined traffic count of 38,500 cars per day.

“In real estate, good access to major roadways is valuable. Close access to Interstate 229, plus Western Avenue and 49th Street make this site easy to get to from most any part of town,” Tysdal said.

The site is located within close proximity to three major shopping districts: The Empire Mall, Western Mall and The Bridges at 57th.

In addition, 49th Street is planned to be constructed from Western to Minnesota avenues in the coming years, which will provide access to the site from Costco.

The property is listed for $1,595,000. Van Buskirk Cos. is offering virtual and no-contact property showings. Interested parties should contact Ryan Tysdal at 605-376-0127 or ryan@vbclink.com.