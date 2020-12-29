IT sales leader helps businesses apply technology solutions

0 shares Share

Dec. 29, 2020

This week’s Up-and-Comer is Dustin Bonn, IT sales manager for Marco in South Dakota and Nebraska.

Name: Dustin Bonn

Age: 32

Hometown: Aberdeen

What brought you to Sioux Falls?

Shortly upon graduating from Northern State University, I was working for a local IT consulting company in Aberdeen called Tel Serv Communications. In 2012, Tel Serv was acquired by my current employer, Marco Technologies. The leadership team at Marco provided me an opportunity to move to Sioux Falls to further develop our IT business practice across South Dakota and Nebraska, and I haven’t looked back.

What keeps you in Sioux Falls?

Darn near everything! My family, friends, peers, professional network, our community and just the abundance of opportunities that exist. I am a big fan of youth sports, and it is truly remarkable the opportunities and facilities that we have here in Sioux Falls.

What’s your favorite thing about your job?

The opportunity to help people solve challenges. I am fortunate in my role that I am able to collaborate with 25 sales professionals across South Dakota and Nebraska. Our shared goal is to help our business partners apply technology solutions that contribute to their success.

How did you get connected to your industry?

My older brother, Clark. After college, he took a job at the IT consulting firm in Aberdeen I referenced earlier, and they had a need for some additional help to install cabling — think of the wiring your computers plug into when not connected wirelessly. I was able to do that the summers of my sophomore, junior and senior years in high school as well as a few jobs throughout college. Candidly, I enjoyed it so much I initially wanted to skip college and continue down that path, but the owner of Tel Serv encouraged me to obtain a degree and hired me out of college after a small stint in the internet banking department at Dacotah Bank. I suppose I can say I’ve been in the industry since I was a sophomore in high school, which was in 2004.

Describe Marco in three words.

Growth-driven, forward-thinking, industry-leader.

What is something someone might be surprised to learn about you?

Up until this year, it certainly hasn’t been the proudest thing to tout, but myself and my family are big Miami Dolphins fans. There is room on the bandwagon for others to join.

What’s your favorite way to give back to your community?

My involvement with youth sports. I am fortunate to be part of the board for Dakota Alliance Soccer Club, as well as a wrestling coach at the Metro Wrestling Academy. Our youth are our future – the life lessons and relationships established are something I appreciate being a part of.

What’s one business you’d like to see in Sioux Falls that isn’t here now?

Coming from a smaller community, I’m still trying to keep up and explore what Sioux Falls currently has that I haven’t taken advantage of. I am looking forward to Dave & Buster’s opening; I haven’t been to one before, but from the sounds of it, I am missing out.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

Living right here in Sioux Falls, and I envision doing much of what I am doing today, both personally and professionally. My son, Dane, is a second grader, and he’s just starting to get more involved into various activities. I look forward to watching him take the paths of his choosing and making an impact on those around him, including myself.