It’s 211 Day – here’s how to acknowledge it

Feb. 11, 2020

Feb. 11 means it’s National 211 Day, and there are some local ways you can recognize it.

To celebrate, both Sioux Falls Bagel Boy locations are offering a 211 special. Get a bagel and small coffee or soda for $2.11. And from 4 to 9 p.m., stop by Rudy Navarrete’s Tex-Mexican Restaurant where 10 percent of sales will be donated to the Helpline Center to support 211.

In South Dakota, trained staff answer 45,000 calls annually through 211, which is operated 24 hours a day. Staff connect callers with everything from mental health services to disaster-related information. They also support those who are having thoughts of suicide.