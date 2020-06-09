It’s time to put postponed health exams back on your calendar

5 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

June 9, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by Avera Health.

Pandemic postponements have touched every part of life this spring. They might have led you to cancel a few medical appointments.

If so, now’s the time to get back on track with your recommended health care visits and screenings.

“Annual checkups and regular screening exams are among the best ways for anyone to avoid letting a condition go unnoticed. For example, many forms of cancer can be treated – or cured – if detected in an early stage,” said Dr. Chad Thury, DO, Avera Medical Group family physician and chair of the best practices committee for Avera’s primary care service line.

“Primary care providers can help you navigate cancer screening guidelines. If you’ve put some on hold, call your team. They can help you get your tests rescheduled.”

Getting tested counts

Since no two people are exactly the same, primary care providers use cancer screening guidelines that offer recommendations for average-risk patients. When you team knows your family history of cancer, ethnicity or inherited genetic diseases, they can consider these factors that can put some people into higher-risk categories.

Some screening recommendations will vary.

“When you consult with your provider on all screening tests, they can make sure to schedule yours so it fits your history and risk factors,” Thury said. “For example, men should discuss with their providers the best approach and timing for prostate screening. Recommendations can vary based on the specific clinical situation. That conversation should happen for average-risk men when they turn 55. Men at higher risk would want to talk to their provider at age 45.”

Mammograms and lung tests

Two key screening exams for women can help detect cervical and breast cancer. Women age 21-30 should have a Pap test every three years, and those age 30-65 should have the same Pap test plus an HPV test every five years. Women who had normal Pap tests for 10 years can stop having them at age 65. Women also should have annual mammograms starting at age 40.

“A delay of a few weeks or even a month or two is manageable,” Thury said. “But putting off one of these important screenings for a whole year is not advised. It’s always better to stay on schedule or to catch up if your tests were delayed.”

Lung screenings are recommended for people with a history of smoking who are age 55-74, under certain conditions. Adults also should screen for skin cancer once a year with their provider.

“For colorectal health, we recommend a colonoscopy, which is the gold standard for detection of this cancer, beginning at age 50,” Thury said.

“After that, men and women should have follow-up exams every 10 years or as recommended until they reach age 75. Some patients may have more frequent colonoscopies depending on the findings of the exam.”

For patients that decline or cannot have a colonoscopy, there are stool-based tests to screen for colon cancer available as well.

Someone you trust

A sure-fire way to ensure you are getting your recommended screenings on time and properly is by selecting a primary care provider and developing a relationship.

“Like patients, no two providers are exactly the same, and the relationship between patient and provider is important. It can set you up for better health over the course of your lifetime,” Thury said.

“Talk to people you trust about who they see for medical care. Research providers online, and don’t be afraid to visit more than one. You want to have a connection with your provider. We will understand if you go with someone else because, as a team, we just want you to see a provider regularly and keep your screening schedule up to date.”

Learn more at Avera.org/primarycare.