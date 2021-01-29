January #ScenesFromTheRoute

0 shares Share

Jan. 29, 2021

This paid piece is sponsored by Novak Sanitary Service.

Working with Novak Sanitary Service, we trained their crews to use their camera phones to share what they encounter as they collect trash and recycling. Here’s what they spotted in January.

Just keeping it real — it’s a little eerie.

And that’s quite the sky at sunrise near Parker.

Frosty January mornings along the route.

Good morning, friends!

Life on the farm, north of Sioux Falls.

Well spotted, crow.

A piece of farm life from years gone by seen near Harrisburg.

A snowy creek scene from the north side of the city.

Bales of cornstalks with a dusting of snow near Brandon.

Just another winter day in Lennox, home of the Orioles.

Even a trash bin needs a face-lift now and then.

Evidently it’s a fan of recycling.

We see you!

