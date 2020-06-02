Jaycees cancel July 4 fireworks

0 shares Share

June 2, 2020

A 53-year tradition won’t happen this July 4.

The Sioux Falls Jaycees organization is canceling the Fourth of July Celebration Fireworks at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. All activities surrounding the event also have been canceled.

“With an average annual attendance of 6,000 to 8,000 people, we do not feel that it is prudent to invite thousands to gather due to the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic,” the organization said in a statement. “The decision was made after reviewing the most recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which recommend against groups of 250 or more people gathering.”

This is only the third time the event has been canceled, the organization said, adding “the health of our volunteers, vendors and the general public are our first priority.”

The plan is to bring the celebration back in 2021 and to find other ways to give back to the community this year.

The Sioux Falls Jaycees is a nonprofit organization serving the community since 1935. It focuses on building leadership skills through community service.