May 20, 2020

JCPenney has reopened at The Empire Mall.

It resumed operations at the mall with many changes in place related to COVID-19. Shoppers will find the south entrance near customer service is open, but other exterior doors are not.

The department store released a list of COVID-19 mitigation efforts, including:

Contact-free curbside pickup.

Diligent cleaning of the store throughout the day.

Social distancing procedures in place, with reminders throughout the store.

Contactless checkout.

Masks provided to each associate.

Extended return policy and a longer time period to use customer rewards.

Plexiglas shields at registers.

Associate training on safety practices.

Temporarily reduced store hours of noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

J.C. Penney Co. Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last week as part of its process to remain operating and will close 242 of its 846 stores. The company received court approval to reject 20 leases, but Sioux Falls is not on that list.

There are still many stores not open at The Empire Mall, which reopened May 8. The mall’s other anchor department store, Macy’s, reopened May 11.