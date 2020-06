0 shares Share

June 4, 2020

The JCPenney store in Brookings is among the first round of closings the retailer is seeking to make as part of its bankruptcy filing.

The list of 154 of its 846 stores, which does not include the locations in Sioux Falls or Rapid City, was submitted Thursday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court.

J.C. Penney Co. Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy May 15 and is seeking to implement a financial restructuring plan that will allow it to continue to operate with fewer stores.

It has said it plans to close 242 stores.

The filing appears to indicate that the closing sales would run from June 11 through Sept. 27.