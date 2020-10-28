Jersey Mike’s Subs opens at Dawley Farm Village

0 shares Share

Oct. 28, 2020

Jersey Mike’s Subs fans: It has arrived on the east side.

The sandwich shop opened today at Dawley Farm Village in a new retail center on the north side of Ulta.

Franchise owners Andrew Ticknor, and his father, Greg, will hold a grand opening and fundraiser through Sunday to support The Teddy Bear Den. Customers with a special fundraising coupon may make a minimum $1 contribution to The Teddy Bear Den in exchange for a regular sub. Customers must have a coupon to be eligible.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

To start, Jersey Mike’s indoor seating is available with limited capacity, based on guidance from the CDC and public health authorities.

Guests can continue to place takeout orders in-store or for pickup through the website or Jersey Mike’s app. Additionally, delivery is available in most areas through the Jersey Mike’s app or third-party delivery partners.

The Dawley Farm location is the second in Sioux Falls.