Jersey Mike’s Subs to open east-side store next week

Oct. 22, 2020

Jersey Mike’s Subs will open its second Sioux Falls location next week.

The restaurant known for its fresh sliced and grilled subs will open Oct. 28 in a retail center at Dawley Farm Village at 613 S. Highline Place.

Franchise owners Andrew Ticknor, and his father, Greg, will hold a grand opening and fundraiser from Oct. 28 through Nov. 1 to support The Teddy Bear Den. Customers with a special fundraising coupon may make a minimum $1 contribution to The Teddy Bear Den in exchange for a regular sub. Customers must have a coupon to be eligible.

“We are so excited to finally be a part of the east-side community. Bringing Jersey Mike’s to an area that I personally live in is a dream come true,” Andrew Ticknor said in a statement. “We are proud to partner once again with The Teddy Bear Den to help young mothers in a time of need. We look forward to serving this community for many years.”

To start, Jersey Mike’s indoor seating is available with limited capacity, based on guidance from the CDC and public health authorities.

Guests can continue to place takeout orders in-store or for pickup through the website or Jersey Mike’s app. Additionally, delivery is available in most areas through the Jersey Mike’s app or third-party delivery partners.

The restaurant’s hours will be 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Jersey Mike’s opened its first Sioux Falls location at 57th Street and Louise Avenue a year ago. There are more than 2,500 locations open and under development nationwide.