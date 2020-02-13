Jersey Mike’s to add east-side location

0 shares Share

Feb. 13, 2020

East-siders: Jersey Mike’s Subs is coming your way.

The national sandwich shop has leased space at Dawley Farm Village in a new retail center north of Ulta Beauty.

“I’m getting excited driving around there. I live on the east side, and we’re at Dawley Farms all the time, so it was something I’ve always had in the back of my mind,” franchisee Andrew Ticknor said.

“I knew it probably wouldn’t be the first location, but there was never a question that it would be the second location.”

Ticknor opened the first Sioux Falls Jersey Mike’s last year at 57th Street and Louise Avenue. It was the No. 1 company store for sales its first week in business and continues to be in the top 50 of nearly 1,700 stores.

“Sioux Falls has responded very well,” Ticknor said. “We’re still absolutely crushing it on weekends, and the lunch rush during the week is fabulous with all the businesses out there. We get a lot of people from the new Avera (campus) and the call centers within a mile or two of us.”

The Dawley Farm Village location is expected to open in early summer.

“We’re seeing a lot of retail sales and leasing activity along Highway 100, which is scheduled for connection to Interstate 90 later this year,” said Ryan Tysdal of Van Buskirk Cos., who brokered the deal.

The announcement follows one earlier this week by Active Generations, which purchased 30 acres at Dawley Farm for a new senior activity center and residential complex.

Jersey Mike’s was attracted to its space near Ulta, which features a north-facing wall of windows and room for outdoor seating.

“I love that it’s one of the first things you see when you pull up into Dawley Farms,” Ticknor said.

“And just being in the center of the new east-side boom. It’s taken off out there, and we’ll be proud to be right in the middle of it.”

Jersey Mike’s plans to have at least three stores in Sioux Falls, possibly more.

“Jersey Mike’s is committed to high-visibility ‘A’ locations,” Tysdal said. “The new Dawley location lives up to that criteria, as will the next location, which we expect to announce in the coming months.”