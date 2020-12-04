JJ’s adds heated outdoor seating areas

0 shares Share

Dec. 4, 2020

The patio days aren’t over at JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars — outdoor options for grabbing a beverage or some food are back.

JJ’s has added enclosures to block off space on its patio at 3000 W. 57th St. and set up multiple heaters.

“We’re hoping going into the holiday season with what we’ve been able to do on our patio, if the weather can stay like this or even get a little bit colder, we’re pretty confident we’re going to be able to extend the life of the patio a little bit more,” owner Tom Slattery said.

The indoor 3.0 Bar has been quieter than normal because of people limiting their gatherings, he said. JJ’s retail business has been strong, and people have been doing carryout and curbside orders.

But the increased outdoor seating area should allow people more options.

“We can do more heaters. There’s tons of things we can do once we get the wind blocked that we’re thinking will be able to extend the life a little bit more,” Slattery said.

Seating outdoors is on a first-come, first-served basis. JJ’s will serve food and beverage outside. You also can purchase grab-and-go or bakery options and eat outdoors.

“Innovation I think is the key to a lot of this. It’s going to be the key to a lot of us getting through this,” Slattery said.