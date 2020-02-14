JJ’s Axes & Ales to move to expanded location

0 shares Share

JJ’s Axes & Ales will double its capacity for ax-throwing with a move closer to its flagship store.

It opened in October 2018 on Western Avenue south of 57th Street and next to Starbucks, where JJ’s had its liquor store before moving to a bigger space at 3000 W. 57th St.

Axes & Ales is moving to a 3,000-square-foot space in the retail center just across the parking lot from the JJ’s store, cocktail lounge and event space.

“It’s kind of the end of an era with no JJ’s at 57th and Western, but it was necessary for the evolution of our business and in this industry because it needs space,” owner Tom Slattery said. “There’s better parking and better synergy with the main business.”

The ax-throwing business is busy, especially this time of year, he said.

“People want specific time slots, and we don’t have the capacity to take everybody in because we don’t have enough cages,” Slattery said.

The new location will include six throwing cages, instead of three, and a larger gathering space for private parties or for people to sit and watch.

“And if people really want to sit and socialize, we want them to come over to the 3.0 Cocktail Lounge,” Slattery said.

The new location won’t sell alcohol other than for people there for ax-throwing. The beverage service will include eight craft beers on tap, popular canned beers and wine.

The plan is to close JJ’s Axes & Ales the second weekend in April and open in the new space May 1.

Private bookings for that in-between period are still being taken as are reservations for the new location. Online reservations will be added after the move.