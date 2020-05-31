Jodi’s Journal: A time for simple acts of goodness

0 shares Share

May 31, 2020

I was wrapping up my Saturday work, not intending to write a column this week, when Stazy Shay’s email popped up.

“I’ve never written anything in the past that I’ve ever wanted … to go viral, but please share this story,” she said.

No promises on the viral bit, Stazy, but it is something that should be shared – especially because I happened to read it as a tragic news story continued to unfold in the background on my television.

This weekend marked Stazy and Jory Shay’s first wedding anniversary. At first, the plan was to spend it in the Dominican Republic, but COVID-19 put that on hold.

Then, they thought they would go downtown for dinner but decided at the last minute to stay home and go next week.

With their son in bed, they logged on to a food delivery service to order dinner from their favorite restaurant – Puerto Vallarta.

Stazy has loved it since she was a child. One of she and Jory’s first dates was there. It’s her birthday dinner spot with her best friend.

“I’ve never found anywhere that makes a better chicken fajita,” she said.

That happens to be my favorite dish there too.

But back to the story. It turned out, the Shays’ address was just outside the delivery area. And delivery ordering was being cut off in seven minutes, anyway. Stazy decided to call.

“After a few minutes on hold, the staff member came back and told me that they would actually personally deliver the food to our address,” she said. “We were completely floored.”

When it arrived, it was as delicious as ever, she said. She shared her experience with the hope the restaurant would get the recognition it deserved.

“We need to support our local businesses, especially now more than ever,” she wrote.

On its own, at any other time, I’m not sure this rises to the level of news. But in these times, this is exactly what needs to get attention. I wrote back and thanked her for reminding me it takes only a small good deed to brighten someone’s day. And, I’m guessing you’ll agree, that the trauma of this weekend for our neighbors in Minneapolis coupled with the ongoing strain the virus has put on all of us is enough to make anyone struggle to see the good out there.

Stazy agreed.

“In such a hard and negative time in the world, we often see and hear way more negative acts that are going on … through the different platforms of media rather than focus and push to see the positivity that is still happening all around us. I think that is also why we were all so emotional by their offer to do this,” she said.

The restaurant owner’s daughter came with the waitress to deliver their dinner, she added, “and expressed her gratitude for the kind words we had to say about their business.”

A few hours later, I got another email. This one was from the Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, sharing how its most recent Leadership Sioux Falls class had helped arrange an outdoor concert for residents of the Good Samaritan Society’s Sioux Falls Village – a community hit hard by COVID-19.

The residents and staff listened to musical performances by Goodroad, Mogen’s Heroes, Rich Rislov and the Sioux Falls Christian School Choir. Performers set up in the courtyard outdoors, and residents were able to listen to the music there or simply by opening their windows. The event also was livestreamed for others to enjoy.

I think these simple acts are going to be more important than ever this week and in those that will follow. I don’t see how it’s possible to have lived through the COVID-19 pandemic and to then witness the events of this week in Minneapolis and other cities and not be deeply affected.

Recovery and healing are going to take a long, long time. But I think they both begin with doing good for others.

When your business goes through difficult times, you see the culture you’ve built at work – for better or worse.

I think it’s the same with communities and with countries.

In the Sioux Falls community, we have largely seen a culture of respect and compassion at work. Look no further than our own police department. I always enjoy checking in on their social media shares, because they continually generate such positive feedback from the public.

As I looked back for an example to share, it didn’t take long to find – from only two weeks ago, when officers posted a video for students to end the school year. For weeks, different officers had read children’s books online for kids forced to stay home. They were viewed by thousands.

“We really miss you guys,” one officer said.

“We can’t wait to see you again,” another said.

“We hope you’re having a good time. We hope this weird world we’re living in right now with all the COVID stuff, we hope it’s not getting to you,” a third officer said. “We care about you. We think about you. And we hope each and every day gets better and better for everybody.”

It doesn’t take a lot to make someone’s day just a little better, whether it’s a restaurant’s special delivery, an impromptu concert for seniors, a kind message from a police officer or any other of the things I know happen all the time in this community.

But this week, maybe try to do even a bit more. Make a phone call to someone you know would like to hear from you. Pay for the person behind you in the drive-thru. Write a thank-you note to someone who deserves one. Let someone go ahead of you in line. Show a child, a neighbor, a co-worker or a stranger that there is more good out there than bad. And there will be.