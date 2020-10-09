Juice Stop to add east-side drive-thru, online ordering

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Oct. 9, 2020

Juice Stop improvements that are underway will make ordering easier for customers.

A drive-thru is being added to the location on East Arrowhead Parkway, and online ordering is coming to the website, co-owner Troy Jansma said.

“We’ve had a lot of requests for it,” Jansma said of a drive-thru. Arrowhead is the only one of the five shops in Sioux Falls where adding a drive-thru is feasible.

It’s expected to open in mid- to late October, depending on when materials come in.

Online ordering hopefully will be ready this month too, Jansma said.

“They’ll be able to order online, pay and select the time and date they want to pick it up. They won’t have to stand and wait.”

Since the beginning of the pandemic earlier this year, Juice Stop has been offering curbside pickup, and that will continue.

Sales “came back nice,” Jansma said. “There’s a lot of local support in this city. That’s nice.”