Keep your business secure; plan for continuity during COVID-19

April 2, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by Eide Bailly LLP.

As the coronavirus pandemic impacts the way we do business, many organizations are making plans to address the safety and security of both their employees and their customers. One such way is through remote working environments.

When employees work remotely, your organization and data can be exposed to new cybersecurity risks. Having the right security measures and training in place can help to protect your organization against these risks.

Security considerations for a remote working environment

Some security measures to consider when moving to a remote environment include:

Secure connections and data transfers. No matter where work is being done, data still needs to be protected. Security is not the default for most technologies. Organizations should take the initiative to implement tools and solutions that will facilitate the security of data for remote workers. This is also a good time to implement controls to verify identities of remote workers.

Train and educate your workforce . Each remote worker has a role to play in securing your organization's data. Workers need to understand what they should do to protect their home network. Helping employees understand risks and suspicious behavior will help your organization stay protected.

Provide technical support to remote workers. Where will you guide your staff when they have an issue at home? What if they have trouble logging into an application, their keyboard stops working, or they can't connect to the WiFi? Ensure you have a plan for communicating and getting them the help they need even when they're not in the office.

You also will want to ask yourself the following questions to ensure your organization is protected from potential cyberthreats:

What are the key applications my staff will need to access remotely? Align your risk mitigation to the key systems and solutions employees will be using rather than spending time on a solution that will not be used.

How you secure each type of device is different. In addition, while it may be more costly upfront to provide company computers or laptops, it may be more economical in the long run, and it provides greater protection, which can be invaluable.

What can remote workers do with my data? Are they able to copy data to an unsecure location such as their personal computer or Dropbox account? Providing workable solutions for employees will help ensure data resides in approved, secure locations.

What solutions have we put in place to secure email from malicious actors? Scammers are taking advantage of these times to target users with phishing emails and fraudulent activities. Email is an easy target.

Business continuity planning

Now that you’ve evaluated your cybersecurity risks, you should take time to look at your overall business continuity plan.

Business continuity planning is the process of creating procedures and systems for the recovery and ongoing execution of your organization during times of threat or disaster. In other words, a business continuity plan shows how you will keep your organization running in the event of a major disruption, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. If you haven’t started continuity planning yet, the elements of a continuity plan are still important things to consider even now.

A business continuity plan should cover several critical areas, including:

Most organizations are reliant on technology for their operations. This makes including a disaster recovery plan for your technology critical.

We’ve discussed in this article ways to keep your organization’s data secure. Remember, it’s important to ensure you have a system in place to handle threats and react immediately, so you can get back to business as usual.

Business value. Having your organization appraised early and often can help you understand your financial well-being and can help you make plans for the future of your business. It also can help you make decisions around business interruption insurance, which can be beneficial in a time of threat or disaster. When an event occurs that compromises your business, the value of your business is altered. Ensuring you know your business’ value ahead of time, as well as monitoring its worth during the event, can help you come back from a potential loss.

Human resources. Keep in mind that your employees are impacted by the event too. Having HR involved in your business continuity plan can ensure you have policies and procedures in place for working remote, as well as means of communication regarding your employees' health and well-being.

In the wake of COVID-19, organizations are needing to adjust and prepare for the safety and security of their employees, their data and their business as a whole. No one likes to think about threats to their livelihood or their company’s well-being. Our team is here to help your organization navigate these uncertain times any way we can. We are all in uncharted territory, but together we can come out stronger. With trusted solutions and experienced guidance, you can prepare your business for what lies ahead.

