Kidtopia, Kohl’s reopen at Dawley Farm Village

May 22, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by Dawley Farm Village.

Parents: You can stock up on new activities to entertain your kids as part of your next shopping trip to Dawley Farm Village.

Kidtopia has reopened with some changes, including a limit of one child younger than 16 in the store per adult.

Shoppers also are asked to wear masks.

Some toys are covered to prevent touching, and employees will help with purchases.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Kohl’s also has returned to hours for customers.

Shoppers will find some doors are not being used, and there are social distancing reminders.

The first hour of shopping on Monday, Wednesday and Friday is reserved for vulnerable customers. Curbside pickup remains an option.

The store also is back to accepting returns for Amazon.

Kohl’s hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.