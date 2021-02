1 shares Share

Feb. 24, 2021

The annual Helpline Center Spirit of Volunteerism Awards are taking on a 2020 twist this year.

This spring’s awards will focus on the work of those who have stepped up during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Honorees could include but are not limited to those who:

Volunteered during a food giveaway.

Assisted a homebound neighbor.

Made face masks.

Supported an organization during difficult times.

All honorees will be celebrated during National Volunteer Week April 18-24. The Helpline Center will thank them in a variety of ways throughout the week, including on social media, through video posts and with thank-you gifts.

The deadline to nominate is Friday, Feb. 26.

