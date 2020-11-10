KTTW ‘exiting broadcast business’; Fox moves to Gray Television

0 shares Share

Nov. 10, 2020

Independent Communications Inc., the longtime owner of KTTW, Channel 7, and its satellite and translator stations, is exiting the broadcast business.

In a statement, the Sioux Falls-based company said the move is “in light of the challenging dynamics of the rapidly changing media and advertising industries.”

KTTW has stopped broadcasting its Fox and Cozi programming channels. Those are now broadcast by KDLT on two of its subchannels. KDLT-TV was purchased by Gray Television last year. Its news operation was combined with KSFY-TV to create the Dakota News Now operation. Those channels remain available on all cable and satellite systems. The channels have changed for those using DirecTV and those using an antenna.

“Independent intends to transfer KTTW and its satellite station, KTTM, to a nonprofit entity in the near future,” the company statement said.

“Details regarding the transfer will be disclosed in coming weeks.”

Independent Communications signed on as a Fox affiliate in 1987. It has never carried local news.

Gray has not provided information yet about its plans for the subchannels carrying Fox and Cozi programming.