L.G. Everist expands ready-mix with purchase of area supplier

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Nov. 6, 2020

L.G. Everist Inc. has acquired United Concrete, a locally owned ready-mix supplier.

The purchase allows Sioux Falls-based L.G. Everist to build on its vertically integrated approach to supply materials, mixing into ready-mix and asphalt and paving with asphalt.

“We want to be kind of a one-stop solution for construction needs,” president Rob Everist said.

The 20-year-old United Concrete was formed by Max Barnett, Greg Branaugh and Mike Lynde and is located off the Harrisburg exit on Interstate 29.

“They’ve been our customer. We’ve been supplying them materials, and they were ready to move on, and it was a natural fit for us,” Everist said.

United Concrete will be rebranded under the Ace Ready Mix name, which also is owned by L.G. Everist and is located in northeast Sioux Falls. The company now will own two of the four ready-mix operations in the market.

The acquisition adds about 20 employees to L.G. Everist, which has grown to about 450. A year ago, it was between 300 and 325, but another acquisition – Mryl & Roy’s Paving – drove additional growth.

“That was a big acquisition … and was a positive step,” Everist said. “We’ve been marching through the integration this year, and this opportunity came up, so we jumped on this one too. I just can’t think of a better place to invest in right now than the Sioux Falls area.”

L.G. Everist conducts business primarily throughout the Upper Midwest but also has a presence in Denver. Everist doesn’t rule out additional acquisitions to support the company’s growth strategy across its markets.

“We’re always keeping our eyes open for what’s out there and opportunities to cement our marketplace,” he said.

This year has been a good one for the company, he said.

“It’s been strong despite the pandemic and all the other things going on – residential and commercial construction has been robust, and I think South Dakota will see an influx. I think people from Minneapolis and Chicago and the East Coast are saying ‘Get me out there where I can go pay less taxes and be more secure.’ ”