Lake Lorraine evolves plan to include another waterfront hotel

Feb. 17, 2020

Lake Lorraine ultimately might include up to three hotels, and restaurants are beginning to show more interest in the development.

Those are some of the latest pieces falling into place at the 130-acre development from Friessen Development and Van Buskirk Cos.

“The momentum is definitely there,” co-developer Steve Van Buskirk said.

A roof is on the new Hyatt Place hotel, which is scheduled to open this summer.

Dave & Buster’s also has a roof on it, and build-out will start later this month. The entertainment center and restaurant is on track to open in August, Van Buskirk said.

Next up: An Aloft hotel, which announced plans to build its boutique-style accommodations at Lake Lorraine several years ago. It’s moving from land closer to Interstate 29 to property along the lake not far from Dave & Buster’s.

“And with that, there will be 13,000 square feet of office attached to the building, so it’s kind of a neat concept where you can use some of the amenities the hotel will have down the hall,” Van Buskirk said.

Construction is weather-dependent, but Aloft could open about this time next year.

Other offices also are showing interest in Lake Lorraine, including Pillar Dental, which is under construction on the north end of the development.

“So we’ve got good occupancy out there, and the retail is working, so it should make a really attractive spot for restaurants. So we’re hoping to get some traction,” Van Buskirk said.

“We have renewed conversations with restauranteurs, and we’re really thinking that’s going to be one of the next dominoes to fall.”

The adjusted development plan also sets land aside for a potential third hotel, which Van Buskirk said he thinks eventually will come together.

Construction along the lake itself also is coming. The path along the west side is done, and the north side is next. That will provide better access for visitors to take advantage of recreation at the lake.

“We’re getting pretty excited about what we can offer there as far as amenities,” Van Buskirk said. “We can do pond hockey – people have approached us – triathlon people have approached us, paddle boards and kayaks, a lot of that is coming. We just have to have enough of the lake walk done to have that make more sense to operate, but we’re getting it to gel there.”