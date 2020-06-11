Lake Lorraine Farmers Market starts today

0 shares Share

June 11, 2020

The Lake Lorraine Farmers Market is back with a new location.

This year’s market will be on the east side of the development in the parking lot of a building south of Hobby Lobby.

The market will be open from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays into October and offer a variety of locally grown items.

This year’s location will allow for more space between vendors and patrons, especially if restrictions change because of COVID-19, Lake Lorraine said in a statement.

The 2019 inaugural farmers market was on the west side of the Lake Lorraine development.

This year’s vendors include Hanisch Farms, Warner’s Produce, Dakota Mushrooms & Microgreens, Little Shire Farms, Heart of the City Bakery, Belle Terre Farm, Gilkerson Gardens, Pampered Chef and Prairie Cocoa & Confections — with more vendors being added later in the season.

Anyone interested in joining the market should email or call 605-929-9319.

Products will vary weekly by the growing season, but visitors can anticipate items such as confections, gluten-free bakery items, mushrooms, microgreens, eggs, honey, vegetable plants, lamb, poultry, peppers, potatoes, sweet corn — and more.

For weekly updates of available products, visit the Lake Lorraine Farmers Market Facebook page.

Credit card payment is encouraged to support the efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, but some vendors accept only cash.