0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

May 8, 2020

Some national retailers are back open at Lake Lorraine, and others will be this weekend at the west-side development.

Hobby Lobby is open, with exclusive shopping hours for vulnerable populations from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday through Saturday.

DSW also is back open, with curbside pickup available and 10 to 11 a.m. reserved for at-risk shoppers.

Kirkland’s is open too and also offers curbside service.

HomeGoods and Marshalls plan to reopen Saturday with the first hour of shopping reserved for those at risk.

Here’s a link to information on all tenants, which is updated frequently.