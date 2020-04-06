Lakeside living awaits in this mesmerizing home

0 shares Share

April 6, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by Amy Stockberger Real Estate.

Enjoy all summer has to offer when you move into this sophisticated two-story beauty in the desirable Cherry Lake Reserve neighborhood.

“There’s never been a better time to get outside, and this is an absolutely dream neighborhood for doing that,” listing agent Amy Stockberger said.

“You can walk on the beach, around the lake and feel like you’re on vacation every time you step outside.”

This six-bedroom, four-bath home at 9001 W. Lakeside Drive offers more than 4,100 square feet of gorgeous space.

Chefs will love the kitchen and its abundance of custom cabinets with rollout drawers, dazzling granite counters, high-end appliances – including a dual oven – a coveted walk-in pantry and a large center island.

“And wait until you discover the hardwood floors, which flow to a spacious, sun-filled dining room,” Stockberger said.

An inviting living room with large windows brings in tons of natural light, set off by gleaming wood floors and a gas fireplace.

A sizable bedroom, bath and a large laundry room with a separate drop zone complete the main level.

“The layout of this home is very family-friendly, with plenty of options for your home office, guest room or workout space,” Stockberger said.

The upper level hosts a private master suite with a tray ceiling, shiplap accent, double vanity, tile walk-in shower and a large walk-in closet.

“It’s a fabulous master suite,” Stockberger said. “And while you’ll enjoy plenty of privacy, you’re also steps away from three more spacious bedrooms and another full bath on the upper level.”

The sprawling lower level features cozy heated floors for an enormous family room, plus an additional bedroom and tons of storage.

“You’re going to love this level,” Stockberger said. “Your family movie nights, teen gatherings and guests all will fit perfectly here.”

An oversized, heated garage offers nearly four stalls, an epoxy floor and water hookups.

And you’ll love the view of the enormous, lushly landscaped yard both from your covered front porch as well as the expansive backyard.

“There are so many great spaces for enjoying the outdoors,” Stockberger said. “The stamped concrete and paver patios, plus two deck systems, create tons of options right in your own backyard. And, of course, you’re a walk or bike ride away from the lake, beach, a private park and playground.”

Geothermal heating and cooling, surround sound and Andersen windows throughout complete this incredible living experience.

“It’s a first-class home in a first-class neighborhood,” Stockberger said. “All the extras you would expect in a home of this level of quality are here.”

This Executive Home is listed for $665,000. For information and to schedule a showing, contact Amy Stockberger at amy@amystockberger.com or 605-731-9597. Virtual showings are available!