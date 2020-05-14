0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Lead interface engineer, IT application support

JOB SUMMARY

Utilizing interface engine software, the Interface Team at Sanford Health is responsible for supporting the exchange of data between Sanford and various external systems or facilities. A Lead Interface Engineer at Sanford serves as a technical expert and professional mentor to the Interface Engineers on the team. Responsible for efficiency, long-term stability, integrity, future direction, and future capacity of the interface engine. Mentors and provides technical assistance to the Interface Engineers as needed. Asserts leadership role on the team to provide technical and functional work direction and training, especially as it pertains to interoperability. Serve as a technical expert in the adoption of interoperability techniques such as RESTful API’s, FHIR, SOAP, web services. Educate and train staff on interoperability techniques.

May lead multiple technical projects simultaneously and acts as project lead. Takes initiative for identifying process improvements and application enhancements. Provides recommendations and leads efforts on new technologies and process improvements. Develop procedures for promoting new or existing interfaces into operation. Develop and maintains policies and procedures related to interface standards and best practice development.

Keeps leadership apprised of issues that may affect project timelines or staff related issues. Train appropriate IT Help Desk and/or operations staff on proper daytime and overnight status monitoring of the engine. Build, implement, configure, and support real time and file based interface processes.

Perform unit and integrated testing of interfaces. Promote new or updated interfaces from the test environment into the production environment. Develop and maintain the documentation for each interface. Follow policies and procedures related to highly complex integrated interfaces. Review all applicable logs to identify data format or programming errors on the interface engine.

Monitor the performance of the interface engine to assure a stable and consistent production environment. Work with the team to test and implement interface engine patches or upgrades. Utilize project management skills to ensure assigned projects are completed on time with end user expectations either met or exceeded, and a quality product/service delivered. Communicate project status to information technology (IT) management.

Monitor tickets received from the Sanford centralized Help Desk. Strong troubleshooting and problem solving skills required. Take initiative for identifying process improvements and application enhancements. Maintain professional growth and development to keep abreast of latest trends in field of expertise. Performs other related duties as assigned. Technologies that may be used include HL7, Web Services, FHIR, SOAP, RESTful API’s, .json formats, XML, and programming or scripting languages.

Will be required to rotate on-call support, including nights and weekends, along with occasional nights or weekends as needed for maintenance, upgrades, etc. Remote work is not an option.

About Sanford Health:

At Sanford Health, we are dedicated to the work of health and healing.

Every day, we show that commitment by delivering the highest quality of care to the communities we serve.

We are leaders in health care and strive to provide patients across the region with convenient access to expert medical care, leading-edge technologies and world-class facilities.

In addition to strong clinical care, we also are committed to research, education and community growth.

We engage in medical research to not only discover innovative ways to provide care but also to find cures for common diseases.

We continuously seek new ways to achieve our vision of improving the human condition here in your community, across the region and around the world.

The entire team at Sanford Health recognizes the value of healthy families and communities.

We continue to gain momentum and expand our reach. Together, we can make a positive difference now and in the future.

For qualifications and a link to apply, click here.