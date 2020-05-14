0 shares Share

JOB SUMMARY

The Lead IT Security Engineer is responsible to identify, evaluate, and implement technical security controls to prevent, detect, contain, and respond to information security threats. Required to analyze security using a variety of computer systems including security information and event management (SIEM), email filtering, phishing detection, web filtering, firewalls, intrusion prevention, data loss prevention, and data encryption. Executes and participates in security assessments and audits. Monitors and reviews current security practices for compliance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) security standards.

Reviews and provides guidance for security configuration of Servers, Firewalls, virtual private network (VPN), Intrusion Prevention Systems, Routers and Switches. Leads the development of security policies, procedures, and guidelines to protect data assets and information technology. Monitors and reviews current security practices for compliance with the Sanford and HIPAA security standards. Required to lead and manage projects and project teams within and outside the security department.

Must maintain an in-depth understanding of current and emerging security threats and recommend upgrades to the organization’s technical infrastructure to protect against such threats. Must be an excellent communicator who can understand technical issues and translate them to non-technical users. Must conduct effective meetings on high-impact, critical issues at all levels of the organization. Must be organized and able to effectively manage multiple priorities. Will be required to create a variety of both technical and non-technical documents. Provides effective formal instruction to a variety of staff and serves as a mentor to others.

Provides day-to-day direction and assigns tasks to staff. Serves as the go to source for complex questions and issues, as well as provides subject-matter and technical expertise. Provides highly effective solutions to very complex technical challenges, applying outstanding technical competence to understand and resolve issues.

