June 17, 2020

Leadership South Dakota has selected 41 class members to participate in the seventh year of its eight-month leadership program.

The statewide program has a mission to engage citizens from across the state and provide them with the background, unique experiences and insights necessary to be successful in leadership positions.

Participants learn from leaders from across the state. The program begins in September and includes sessions in Sioux Falls, Rapid City, Pierre, Brookings, Kyle and Yankton.