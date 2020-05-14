Lennox shows momentum with new housing, community pool, downtown restaurant

0 shares Share

May 14, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by the Minnehaha County and Lincoln County Economic Development Associations.

The community of Lennox is literally making a splash this year.

And that goes well beyond the new community swimming pool that’s opening this season.

The $1.9 million investment will bring a new way for the community of 2,400 to enjoy the summer, with multiple diving boards, a slide and kids’ play area.

“That’s what the community is excited about. But what I’m really excited about is what’s happening on the north side of town,” said Nathan Vander Plaats, Lennox city administrator.

That’s where the 82-acre housing development Countryside Estates is beginning to take shape. It’s ultimately designed to add 150 homes in two phases.

“We had a housing study done last year to help us see there was a significant lack of sufficient housing in town,” Vander Plaats said.

“Even on the rental side, it was a bit pinched. So we think by adding these houses on the north end of town, folks in Lennox will be turning their homes as they move up there, and we’ll see a significant increase available.”

Housing is tight, said Sharese Ihnen, a broker associate with Hegg Realtors Inc. and president of the Lennox Area Development Corp.

“The inventory of homes has always been a challenge,” she said. “It’s very low. Buyers really aren’t finding what they’re looking for.”

The development corporation has partnered on residential projects every year, including building homes as part of a class at the high school. This year, there’s no project happening, “partially because there’s nowhere to put a house,” she said. “One thing I’d like to see us do this year is identify opportunities in town that need revitalization where we can help improve a property or acquire a property and improve it ourselves. Then we can bring a better value to the property tax base.”

Development of Countryside Estates was possible because of tax increment financing through Lincoln County, allowing for needed public improvements to develop the land.

“We wouldn’t have that amount available in our debt limit, so we asked the county, and they were gracious enough to do so,” Vander Plaats said. “It’s huge. It’s monumental. There are just not enough houses to keep up with demand. When we moved here, at one point we were looking at three houses, and not a single one was actually for sale. It was just word of mouth.”

Countryside Estates is being developed by KN Construction Inc.

“Lennox has everything you love about a hometown community, while being only 15 minutes from Sioux Falls to have access to all that you may need there,” owner Kelly Nielson said.

“We have seen increased demand for hometown community living from families with young children that want a safe place to raise their children.”

Nielson, who grew up in nearby Irene, said he appreciates families looking for a home where kids can play in the neighborhood and ride their bikes down the street without concern. Retirees also are looking for more relaxed living with less traffic and quiet neighborhoods where they can get to know their neighbors, he added.

“The new development we are building will offer multiple ranges of homes for people to enjoy: move-up homes with room for an extra building for all of your extra storage needs, three bedroom on the main floor move-up homes for expanding families, entry-level homes for the first-time buyers or the retired downsizing families, or twin homes and fourplex town homes for the families looking for those home options.”

While Nielson is developing the property, multiple builders will be involved. The plan is to have lots available for building this fall.

Homes will start around $215,000 or $220,000, Vander Plaats said.

“In that range, there’s just nothing out there,” he said. “We really have a lack of step-up housing. It hasn’t been there for some time. And as the housing area grows, that commercial growth on the north end is going to grow too.”

Lennox also is investing in infrastructure, including two major street and utility projects.

“They’re replacing some of the oldest infrastructure in Lennox, some over 100 years old,” Vander Plaats said. “This is the worst of the worst and should help significantly with wastewater treatment.”

It feels like momentum is picking up among businesses too, Ihnen said.

“From a real estate perspective, I’ve toured three people through town in the last six months who have interest in bringing their business to Lennox,” she said. “We want to encourage more businesses to come to town, and we’re looking at our options, and the development corporation is looking for ways to subsidize some type of program to draw them here and keep them here.”

The community is gaining a new restaurant this summer.

Chef Omar Thornton, who owns ‘O’ So Good Restaurant in Garretson, is taking over the kitchen in the The Archery Shak, which offers an indoor archery range and a pro retail shop with repair and tuning services.

‘O’ So Good Too likely will open in early June, Thornton said. In addition to serving the community, he expects it will be a draw for his customers who live on the south side of Sioux Falls.

While he’s in the process of creating the menu, it won’t have as many offerings as the Garretson restaurant, which opened three years ago and specializes in Southern comfort food.

“Lunch will be geared up to grab-and-go meals,” he said. For dinner, he envisions entrees with walleye, catfish, shrimp, steak, pork and chicken, and occasional specials.

“I purposely didn’t put some things on as the menu in Garretson,” he said. “I’m not here to compete (with existing offerings.) I am here to add to this great town.”

Lunch likely will be offered Wednesday through Friday, with dinner Tuesday through Saturday, and he’s considering brunch after church services on Sundays.

‘O’ So Good Too also will be open to serve participants during archery tournaments.

Thornton operates Big ‘O’ Catering, and clients in the Lennox area will be able to order from a more extensive menu than the cafe will offer.

The restaurant is the type of business that will help generate more activity for the community, Ihnen said.

“It’s going to be a unique dining experience and be a draw to town,” she said. “It’s not your typical cafe. It’s been hard for some businesses in the past to look at Lennox as a location because we don’t have available housing, but that will be changing.”