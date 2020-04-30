Levitt at the Falls 2020 season on hold

0 shares Share

The free outdoor concerts held at Levitt at the Falls are on hold for June and July.

The nonprofit’s board of directors made the decision “out of concern for the health and safety of the community during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” it said in a statement.

“Though we are disappointed that our 2020 season of free summer concerts will not be able to proceed as originally planned, the health and well-being of our community come first. We are committed to continuing our mission and serving our community with music during this time and are excited to share our plan to pivot and advance our programming until we are able to be on the lawn again” executive director Nancy Halverson said.

Starting in mid-May, Levitt at the Falls will launch the “Levitt in Your Living Room” digital series.

The weekly webcast program will feature performances and interviews with future Levitt at the Falls artists.

“Our new digital programming will bring the same quality and diversity of artists you’ve come to expect from Levitt at the Falls. This will be an exciting new way to get to know some of your favorite artists more intimately and introduce you to other emerging local, national, and international musicians while sharing a behind-the-scenes look at their creative process,” Halverson said.

Depending on public health guidelines and restrictions, concerts in the late summer or fall may still be offered, the organization said.

The Levitt at the Falls team also is exploring options for drive-in concerts, pending the easing of gathering restrictions.

This fall, Levitt at the Falls will also launch “Levitt in Your Neighborhood,” an artist residency program to bring music to smaller groups in the Sioux Falls area community.

“We look forward to advancing our outreach efforts and connecting our accomplished artist roster to a large cross-section of our community through these impactful musical programs in partnership with schools, non-profits, and businesses,” Halverson said.