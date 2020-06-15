Like-new home shines on corner lot in Cherry Lake Reserve

0 shares Share

June 15, 2020

This paid Executive Home is sponsored by Amy Stockberger Real Estate.

Your year-round lake home awaits in this exquisite home steps from Cherry Lake.

Built in 2015 and located on a huge corner lot at 9209 W. Dragonfly Drive, this five-bedroom, four-bath home offers a magnificent, open floor plan perfect for entertaining and relaxing with the entire family.

“There’s never been a better year to move to this fabulous, family-friendly neighborhood,” listing agent Amy Stockberger said. “This home absolutely feels brand new. You can move in now and enjoy the rest of the year moments from a lake.”

A spacious living room highlights an incredible floor-to-ceiling fireplace.

“There are stunning soaring ceilings, tons of windows that let in the sun and gorgeous floors throughout the seamless kitchen, dining and living areas,” Stockberger said.

Your family’s chef will love the kitchen, with a huge walk-in pantry, high-end appliances, tons of custom cabinets, granite counters and a large, functional island.

A main-floor owners’ suite features a tray ceiling with inset lighting, a tiled walk-in shower, heated floor, double vanity and large walk-in closet.

“So many of us are working from home or preparing in case we need to, and this home is absolutely set up for that,” Stockberger said.

“There’s a fantastic home office with French doors and built-ins, so you have a perfect place to work, plus additional bonus space throughout the home.”

A laundry and roomy drop zone with lockers complete the family-friendly main-floor layout.

The upstairs includes two generous bedrooms, a full bath and lofted bonus space.

The massive lower level includes a sprawling family room, two additional bedrooms and a full bath.

“There’s so much space for everyone here, plus lots of extras,” Stockberger added. “You’ll find dual-zone heating and cooling, surround sound and a large, heated three-stall garage.”

Cherry Lake residents also enjoy beach access, walking trails, recreation and incredible scenery.

“If you’re going to be spending more time at home, this is absolutely the place to do it,” Stockberger said. “It’s a quick drive downtown and to everything the growing west side offers, while it feels like a lakeside retreat coming home.”

This Executive Home is listed for $534,900. For information and to schedule a showing, contact Amy Stockberger at amy@amystockberger.com or 605-731-9597. Virtual showings are available!