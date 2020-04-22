List of state notices for possible COVID-19 exposure at Sioux Falls-area businesses

0 shares Share

State health officials are alerting customers to possible COVID-19 exposure at businesses. This list will be updated as news releases are issued.

The cases involve employees who have tested positive for the coronavirus and worked while they were able to transmit the virus to others.

Because of the risk of exposure, customers who visited these locations during the specified dates should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after they visited.

A CDC screening tool is available at covid.sd.gov that can help recommend when to call your medical provider if you develop symptoms.

Here are cases in the Sioux Falls area.

April 21 update

An employee at the Get-N-Go at 57th Street and Cliff Avenue reported working during these times while able to transmit the virus:

Friday, April 10: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 11: 4 p.m. to midnight.

April 19 update

An employee at the Kum & Go at 1400 N. Cliff Ave. reported working on these dates while able to transmit the virus:

Thursday, April 9.

Friday, April 10.

Saturday, April 11.

An employee at the Walmart at 3209 S. Louise Ave. reported working during these times while able to transmit the virus:

Saturday, April 11: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, April 12 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

April 16 update

An employee at Deuces Casino at 800 E. Eighth St. reported working during these times while able to transmit the virus:

Friday, April 10: 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Saturday, April 11: 4 to 10:30 p.m.

April 15 update

An employee at O’Reilly Auto Parts at 2022 S. Minnesota Ave. reported working during these times while able to transmit the virus:

Thursday, April 9: 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 10: 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

An employee working at Tienda America at 114 S. Franklin Ave. reported working during these times while able to transmit the virus:

Monday, April 6: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Tuesday, April 7: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Wednesday, April 8: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Thursday, April 9: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

April 13 update

An employee in the electronics department at Walmart on Arrowhead Parkway reported working during these times while able to transmit the virus:

Saturday, April 4: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, April 5: 4 to 10 p.m.

Monday, April 6: 5 to 10 p.m.

Tuesday, April 7: 5 to 10 p.m.

An employee who works as a cashier at Walmart at 85th Street and Minnesota Avenue reported working during these times while able to transmit the virus:

Saturday, April 4: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 5: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

April 10 update

An employee at the Get-n-Go at 33rd Street and Minnesota Avenue reported during these times while able to transmit the virus:

Saturday, April 4: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, April 5: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday, April 6: 3 to 10 p.m.

An employee at Lewis Drug at 37th Street and Minnesota Avenue reported working during these times while able to transit the virus: