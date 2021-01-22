Local businesses run wild with #berniesmittens

0 shares Share

Jan. 22, 2021

Bernie Sanders and his mittens are making appearances at businesses and organizations across the Sioux Falls area.

At least, the viral cutout version is.

Sanders was photographed sitting in the cold at President Joe Biden’s inauguration Wednesday, and the internet took it from there.

Here are few local creations popping up across social media.

Sanders showed up early to get a good seat for open mic comedy Thursday night at Covert Artisan Ales.

The best caption for this photo of Sanders with Oh My Cupcakes owner Melissa Johnson will win a dozen cupcakes.

He gave the Downtown Burger Battle entry from Swamp Daddy’s Cajun Kitchen 5s in all categories.

He also stopped by the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce as staff tested out three of the other burgers in the competition.

Augustana University found Sanders waiting for spring semester to start.

Strawbale Winery put Sanders on the lawn and used the post to announce that food trucks will be part of Sangria Sundays this summer.

He’s also ready for the concerts at the Levitt Shell.

And he’s waiting for the Sioux Falls Storm to start its season in March. The Indoor Football League team pleaded “Help us make sure these seats are filled!”

The Sioux Falls Skyforce joked about the long wait because of its canceled season.

Radio show hosts Ben & Patty found him at the Arc of Dreams.

He popped by the Old Courthouse Museum.

The Shipwreck Bar & Grill at Lake Brandt promised that it wouldn’t keep its customers waiting for “delicious food and cold drinks.”

Downtown Dell Rapids was the setting for Sanders in this creation from Corduroy & Pixie Dust, pointing out that the storefront has since gotten a fresh coat of paint.