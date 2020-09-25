Local unemployment rate dips to 4.2 percent

0 shares Share

Sept. 25, 2020

Unemployment figures in the Sioux Falls area continue to head in a positive direction, dropping to 4.2 percent for August, compared with 5.5 percent in July.

That represents 6,559 people who are still looking for work, according to preliminary data from the Labor Market Information Center.

In August 2019, the unemployment rate was 2.7 percent. The figure climbed to 10.5 percent in April as businesses shut down because of the pandemic.

From July to August, the leisure and hospitality industry in the Sioux Falls area gained 500 workers, the biggest increase at 3.3 percent. Retail trade gained 300 workers, a 1.7 percent increase. Education and health services lost 100 workers, as did mining, logging and construction.

The state’s jobless rate also is improving. It was 4.7 percent in August, compared with 6.3 percent in July. That represents 21,806 people who do not have jobs, have actively looked for one in the past four weeks and are available to work. The rate was 3.3 percent in August 2019.

Here’s a look at unemployment rates for other cities in August.

Rapid City MSA, 5.2 percent

Aberdeen, 4.8 percent

Brandon, 3.8 percent

Brookings, 4.5 percent

Huron, 4.5 percent

Mitchell, 4.1 percent

Pierre, 3.3 percent

Spearfish, 4.5 percent

Vermillion, 4.9 percent

Watertown, 5.1 percent

Yankton, 5 percent

A year ago, those rates ranged from 2.6 percent to 3.9 percent.

The national unemployment rate in August was 8.4 percent, down from 10.2 percent in July.