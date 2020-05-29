Locally made shop expands in first year

0 shares Share

May 29, 2020

With a waiting list for makers within several weeks of opening last year, Stacey’s Vintage-Art-Boutique has expanded.

Owner Stacey Namminga built an addition to the business near the Tea exit for Interstate 29 that has room for 30 to 40 more vendors. New additions include Botanica Flowers & More, which had a shop in Sioux Falls, and White Barn Charm, which sold home decor and repainted furniture in Harrisburg.

“We just want to be that kind of one-stop shop where people know ‘I can come here and find cool stuff,’ ” Namminga said.

She expects the 4,100-square-foot addition to be filled by mid-June. The new space has a high ceiling and white walls, so it feels roomy and bright. It includes an area that vendors can rent to host do-it-yourself classes.

The makers can rent varying amounts of space for their creations, everything from a few shelves to a wall display to a larger section of one the rooms in the store.

“They can just have their store and just supply it, and then we take care of the management part of it,” Namminga said.

Stacey’s, which opened in April 2019, has had some turnover in vendors, but new makers quickly filled any spots, she said.

Sarah Manthey, who owns White Barn Charm, said Stacey’s location is convenient for shoppers in surrounding communities.

“The new addition there is outstanding. It is so bright and clean, and full of really unique, quality vendors.”

While the parking lot at times might appear full, the store has wide aisles and the vendor spaces aren’t tight, so shoppers won’t feel crowded, Namminga said.

The addition isn’t the end to her plans for the business. She’ll be paving more parking spots, and by next spring, Namminga wants to have a structure on the east side of the building for a farmers market. She’s hoping to have at least one market this summer.

Hours for Stacey’s Vintage-Art-Boutique at 27102 Albers Ave. are 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the weekend.

A grand opening for the addition will be July 11 and 12.