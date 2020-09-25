Locally owned pet supply shop coming to 41st Street

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Sept. 25, 2020

An independent pet supply shop is coming to central Sioux Falls.

Pawsabilities will be next to Camille’s Sidewalk Cafe in the West 41st Street retail center that’s anchored by Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet.

The new business is an expansion into another industry for owner Rodney Kramer, who started High End Glass & Tobacco four years ago.

“I just grew up around pets and have had pets all my life,” said Kramer, who has three dogs, a cat and fish. “I always enjoyed animals; it was something I was passionate about. I decided I wanted to do something new, and that’s what I wanted to do since I enjoyed it.”

He’ll continue to own the tobacco shop at 1404 W. 41st St. and one he opened in Sioux City a year ago.

With the pet supply store, “I wanted to jump into something where I can be a bigger part of the community,” he said.

In addition to a wide selection of food, accessories and toys for dogs and cats, Kramer plans to carry supplies for other animals such as gerbils, snakes, birds and fish.

“When I was a kid, that’s what I was really into. Having those little animals around the house, that was fun for us.”

The 3,500-square-foot store will carry a variety of pet food brands across a range of price points.

Pawsabilities also will include two or three self-serve wash areas, so “you can bring in your dogs instead of doing it in your house and making a mess.” Customers will be able to try out shampoos and other products before deciding whether to buy them.

Eventually, the store will offer grooming services, Kramer said, and he might expand into carrying fish.

He’s expecting Pawsabilities at 1208 W. 41st St. to open within six months. It will be open daily.