Longtime boutique to close

Jan. 6, 2021

A longtime women’s boutique is closing.

AMaVo, which is at The Bridges on 57th, announced the move in an email to customers and on Facebook.

“None of this happened fast. We have truly probably for the past two years, I would say, our hearts just started changing in doing retail,” said Andrea Dick, who started the business 12 years ago. “Selling clothes is fun. We love it. … But we’re in a new season, and retail has changed. It’s just different. And we felt called to get out of it. Basically, we believe we have something greater to do, and it’s just time.”

The next chapter is an online women’s ministry for Dick and her sister, Alli Hill. The boutique included devotionals, Bibles and other religious merchandise in its offerings.

“We have a heart to serve, and the Lord will always use us in service. We know that for sure,” Dick said. “We love walking with women, with you. Our hearts right now, we just realized that making that fix on the outward appearance, especially through this past year, it’s just not enough. And we want to really walk with you on the inside. And so that’s kind of what this next chapter will be when we get into this online women’s ministry, whatever that looks like yet. We have a lot of details to work out with that. We hope to continue to walk with you.”

AMaVo hasn’t set a closing date but plans to be open Thursdays through Saturdays this month. Merchandise is marked down 50 percent in the store and online for a couple of weeks. That doesn’t include the faith-based items because “that is going with us into the next chapter,” Dick said.

Customers with gift cards or store credit should use it this month.